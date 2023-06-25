Aion (AION) Price Reaches $0.0019 on Exchanges

Aion (AION) traded up 78.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. Over the last week, Aion has traded up 138.5% against the dollar. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a market capitalization of $932,909.84 and $7,334.83 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00126160 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00048115 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00031909 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013262 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003269 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000286 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.