Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Taglich Brothers reiterated a speculative buy rating on shares of Air Industries Group in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Shares of NYSE:AIRI opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. Air Industries Group has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $7.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 million, a PE ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.31.

Air Industries Group ( NYSE:AIRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.89 million for the quarter. Air Industries Group had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Industries Group will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Air Industries Group stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.33% of Air Industries Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

About Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

