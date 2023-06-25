Algorand (ALGO) Trading Up 14.2% Over Last Week

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 25th. Algorand has a market cap of $957.76 million and approximately $37.87 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000437 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00044089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00030809 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00014127 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004521 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003490 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,250,338,010 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

