Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 130,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO opened at $43.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.75. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $51.57. The firm has a market cap of $77.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.90%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

