American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC

Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 24,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 11,310 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 1.6% in the first quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 12,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in American Tower by 22.2% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 11,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 12,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in American Tower by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT stock opened at $186.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.01, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.57. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $282.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 209.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.53.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

