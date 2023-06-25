Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) is Stonnington Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Stonnington Group LLC trimmed its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,203 shares during the period. Amgen comprises about 1.5% of Stonnington Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 83,875.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $1,351,778,000. Edmp Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 25,517.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,540,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522,722 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Amgen by 158.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $774,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Amgen by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $227.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $229.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.45. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The company has a market cap of $121.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

