Analysts Offer Predictions for California BanCorp’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CALB)

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for California BanCorp in a report released on Wednesday, June 21st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for California BanCorp’s FY2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded California BanCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

California BanCorp Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CALB opened at $14.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.13 and its 200-day moving average is $20.38. The company has a market cap of $118.80 million, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.01. California BanCorp has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $26.17.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.86 million for the quarter. California BanCorp had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 13.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On California BanCorp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Petiole USA ltd increased its stake in California BanCorp by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 69,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 12,945 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of California BanCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $578,000. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of California BanCorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 168,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in California BanCorp by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in California BanCorp by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

About California BanCorp

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers asset-based lending loans; standby letters of credit; construction and development loans; real estate loans, such as commercial real estate loans and other loans; small business administration (SBA) loans, including SBA 7(a) and SBA 504 loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, working capital, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and other business loans to the dental and veterinary industries, contractors, and emerging companies.

