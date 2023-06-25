Ankr (ANKR) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $149.91 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One Ankr token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0248 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr has a total market cap of $248.46 million and approximately $149.91 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded 22.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004788 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017149 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00019239 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00013917 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,515.20 or 1.00033923 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02575747 USD and is up 6.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 212 active market(s) with $180,368,057.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

