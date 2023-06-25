Aprio Wealth Management LLC Has $1.31 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $269.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $255.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.40. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $202.05 and a one year high of $275.91. The company has a market cap of $69.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

