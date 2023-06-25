Aprio Wealth Management LLC Has $276,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA stock opened at $70.96 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $74.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.61.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

