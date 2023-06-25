Aprio Wealth Management LLC Has $440,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $97.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.00 and its 200-day moving average is $98.29. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $92.48 and a 52 week high of $105.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.2316 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

