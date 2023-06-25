Aprio Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,039 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.40. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $40.42 and a 12-month high of $43.55.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

