Arden Trust Co Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Arden Trust Co decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,364 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. WP Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 22,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.4% in the first quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 76,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 17,464 shares during the period. Trevian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 121.7% in the first quarter. Trevian Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 23,693 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 858,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,791,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $45.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $47.55. The company has a market capitalization of $109.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.