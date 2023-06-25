Arden Trust Co Decreases Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Arden Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,332 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.6% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 922 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,824 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PXD. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $319.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.50.

NYSE PXD opened at $198.66 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $274.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.61.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $3.34 per share. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 17.72%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

