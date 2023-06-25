Arden Trust Co Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Arden Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,221 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,270 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 100,953.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after acquiring an additional 51,083,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,092,939,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Intel by 4,407.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074,485 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Intel by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,409,835,000 after buying an additional 12,241,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Intel by 114.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,152,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $390,492,000 after buying an additional 8,080,700 shares in the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.65.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $33.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $40.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.04 and its 200 day moving average is $29.41.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

