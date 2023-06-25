Arden Trust Co Invests $19 Million in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 343,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,004,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Arden Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Arden Trust Co owned about 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPYG. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 34,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $59.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.91 and a 52 week high of $62.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.52.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.