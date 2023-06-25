Arden Trust Co Purchases New Stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 438,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,941,000. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF makes up 2.0% of Arden Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 160.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,840,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,851 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,740,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,645,000 after buying an additional 1,483,707 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,550,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,171,000 after buying an additional 1,124,103 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,576,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,786,000 after buying an additional 1,011,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,214,000.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock opened at $26.47 on Friday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1-year low of $20.41 and a 1-year high of $27.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.72 and a 200-day moving average of $24.84.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

