Ardor 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.70 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 25th. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for $0.0704 or 0.00000233 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ardor has traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar. Ardor has a market capitalization of $70.29 million and $1.70 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00043952 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00030840 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00014041 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004533 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003490 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

