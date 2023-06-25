Ardor Achieves Market Cap of $71.62 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 25th. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0717 or 0.00000234 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a total market cap of $71.62 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00043765 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00031089 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00014331 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004650 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003586 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

