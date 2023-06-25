Ardor Price Tops $0.0716 on Major Exchanges (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a market capitalization of $71.57 million and $1.76 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can now be bought for $0.0716 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00044112 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00031083 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00014234 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004596 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003619 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000749 BTC.

About Ardor

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.