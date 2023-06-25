ASD Hits Market Capitalization of $41.07 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 25th. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. ASD has a market cap of $41.07 million and $4.19 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD token can currently be bought for about $0.0622 or 0.00000203 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004820 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017097 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00019230 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00013896 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $30,572.42 or 0.99991413 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000078 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.06234245 USD and is up 6.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,231,765.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

