Asset Management Corp IL ADV Decreases Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,308 shares during the quarter. Ford Motor makes up 0.8% of Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 4.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 544,525 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,861,000 after buying an additional 22,214 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $6,019,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,271 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 15,510 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,918 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.80 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Benchmark increased their target price on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.78.

Ford Motor Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of F stock opened at $14.02 on Friday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.47. The stock has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.51%.

Ford Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.