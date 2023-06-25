Asset Management Corp IL ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,442 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Walmart were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $503,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares during the period. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett raised Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

Walmart Price Performance

Walmart stock opened at $155.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.89 and a 12-month high of $158.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.34.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,183,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.52, for a total value of $184,078,137.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,230,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,360,649,848.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,917,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,618,585,049 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

