Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. Has $1.38 Million Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 76.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of American Tower by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of American Tower by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.53.

American Tower Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AMT opened at $186.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $282.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 209.33%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

