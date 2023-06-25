Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. Has $106,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO)

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEO. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 1,482.2% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 70,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,553,000 after acquiring an additional 66,105 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,126,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,148,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 149.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 23,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,803,000.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF stock opened at $80.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $659.74 million, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.62. iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 1-year low of $50.49 and a 1-year high of $70.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.56.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

