Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. Has $3.07 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. lowered its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,920 shares during the period. iShares Global Healthcare ETF makes up 1.3% of Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. owned 0.07% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IXJ. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 46,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 51,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,882,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,782,000. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF stock opened at $84.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.67. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $74.50 and a twelve month high of $88.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.28.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.