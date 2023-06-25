Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. Invests $1.08 Million in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Spinnaker Trust raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 27,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 38,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 10,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18,734.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 12,552 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $48.73 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.72.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

