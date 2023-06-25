Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. Sells 13,832 Shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM)

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. lessened its holdings in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,832 shares during the period. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 3,395.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JMOM opened at $41.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.28. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $34.37 and a one year high of $42.22. The firm has a market cap of $248.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.00.

JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies with strong momentum, weighted by optimized market-cap. JMOM was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

