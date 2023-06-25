Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. Sells 1,977 Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the period. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JQUA. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 6,285.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

JQUA stock opened at $43.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.79. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $34.47 and a 52-week high of $44.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92.

About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

