Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. Sells 8,895 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 95.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,895 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $326,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708,063 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 261.3% during the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,467,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $395,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231,343 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 583.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,615,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $318,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086,382 shares during the period. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $199,687,000. Finally, Hao Advisors Management Ltd bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $176,180,000. 13.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $84.92 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $125.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.23. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $30.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.35 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BABA shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $154.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

