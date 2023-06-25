Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Bought by Covea Finance

Covea Finance boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 901,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,260 shares during the quarter. Baker Hughes accounts for about 1.5% of Covea Finance’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Covea Finance owned approximately 0.09% of Baker Hughes worth $26,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,343,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,365,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,456,576 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,632,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474,453 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 14,337,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,017,000 after buying an additional 4,226,117 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 945.9% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 3,567,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,253,000 after buying an additional 3,226,842 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $350,719.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $95,626.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,839.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $350,719.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of BKR opened at $29.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.53. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $33.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -690.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.