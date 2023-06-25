Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI trimmed its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,725,000 after acquiring an additional 192,989,515 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,436,543,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Bank of America by 60.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 103,645,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,130,177,000 after buying an additional 38,870,780 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 835.9% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,077,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,920,000 after buying an additional 25,077,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group grew its position in Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after buying an additional 14,297,496 shares during the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC stock opened at $27.75 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $38.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $221.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.10.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading

