BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Acquired by Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. BorgWarner makes up about 1.4% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 485.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter worth $76,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

NYSE BWA opened at $45.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.42. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.14 and a 12-month high of $51.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.03.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.63%.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $318,839.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,802.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $318,839.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,802.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $238,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,456,202.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,383 shares of company stock valued at $566,697. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BWA. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.73.

BorgWarner Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Articles

