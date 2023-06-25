Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management lowered its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 881 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,717 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,261,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,385 shares of company stock worth $10,916,008. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $822.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $339.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $921.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $720.23 and its 200-day moving average is $638.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $870.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $799.47.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

