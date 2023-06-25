Brokers Offer Predictions for Ovintiv Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ovintiv in a report released on Wednesday, June 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.18. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $7.68 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.44 EPS.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on Ovintiv from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.16.

Ovintiv Stock Down 1.3 %

OVV opened at $34.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.54 and a 200-day moving average of $41.62. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $59.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.79.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). Ovintiv had a net margin of 33.45% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ovintiv

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Ovintiv by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 5.1% in the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ovintiv

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.