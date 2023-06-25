Cardano Market Cap Hits $10.26 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. Cardano has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion and $226.66 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000963 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,899.31 or 0.06231949 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00044224 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00031153 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00017561 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00014269 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004614 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003606 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,921,478,501 coins and its circulating supply is 34,935,473,695 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

