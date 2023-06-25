Cardano Price Up 10.6% This Week (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 25th. During the last week, Cardano has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000953 BTC on popular exchanges. Cardano has a total market cap of $10.07 billion and $235.78 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,880.33 or 0.06216319 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00043739 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00030773 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00017637 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00014029 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004525 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003461 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,921,478,501 coins and its circulating supply is 34,935,468,688 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

