Carlson Capital Management Buys 855,118 Shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,909,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 855,118 shares during the period. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF accounts for approximately 6.1% of Carlson Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Carlson Capital Management owned about 11.07% of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF worth $94,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,801,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,087 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1,607.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,298,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,205 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,295,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,615,000 after purchasing an additional 228,902 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1,357.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,962,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 238.3% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,899,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,683 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:DIHP opened at $23.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of -1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.73.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.