Carlson Capital Management Grows Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,989,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 572,671 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 3.0% of Carlson Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $46,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $71,274,000. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 208.6% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,277,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891,727 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 437.5% in the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 1,785,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,514 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $25,104,000. Finally, AWM Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $15,570,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFEM opened at $23.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $24.85.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

