Carlson Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 1.1 %

WFC stock opened at $40.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $48.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.92. The stock has a market cap of $152.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.60 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

