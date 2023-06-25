Carlson Capital Management Invests $201,000 in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Carlson Capital Management bought a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $1,548,365,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,381,785,000 after buying an additional 8,349,393 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,434,572,000 after buying an additional 5,191,426 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,634,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,748,406,000 after buying an additional 3,655,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 450.1% in the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,701,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $446,330,000 after buying an additional 2,210,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $167.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $186.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.38. The stock has a market cap of $152.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

TXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

