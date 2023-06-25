Carlson Capital Management Purchases 5,911 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Carlson Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $66.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.09. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.