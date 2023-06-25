Carlson Capital Management Sells 519 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Carlson Capital Management lowered its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Carlson Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $19,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MGO Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $8,315,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 10,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 27.0% in the first quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 24,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,305,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $138.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $101.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $147.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.82.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.