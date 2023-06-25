Carlson Capital Management Takes $274,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Carlson Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,321 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays cut Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.04.

Tesla Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of TSLA opened at $256.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.08 and its 200 day moving average is $179.18. The company has a market capitalization of $813.29 billion, a PE ratio of 75.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $314.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $19,573,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,608,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,874,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,013,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $19,573,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,874,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,730 shares of company stock valued at $32,096,687 in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

