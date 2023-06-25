CBET Token (CBET) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

CBET Token (CBET) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One CBET Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CBET Token has a market cap of $87.77 million and $0.76 worth of CBET Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CBET Token has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About CBET Token

CBET Token was first traded on July 7th, 2021. CBET Token’s official website is www.cbet.money. CBET Token’s official Twitter account is @cbetgg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CBET Token

According to CryptoCompare, “CBET Token (CBET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CBET Token has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CBET Token is 0.00000009 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cbet.money.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBET Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CBET Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CBET Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

