Claro Advisors LLC Buys 100 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 367.6% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 56.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 20.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,391,000 after buying an additional 18,201 shares during the period. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE LMT opened at $459.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $460.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $469.20. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $373.67 and a 12 month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.79.

Insider Activity

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Read More

