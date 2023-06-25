Claro Advisors LLC Has $1.07 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Claro Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,230 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX stock opened at $98.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.87 and a 200-day moving average of $103.59. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.87 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, March 30th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.31.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

