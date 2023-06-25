Claro Advisors LLC Has $4.21 Million Stock Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Claro Advisors LLC reduced its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,634 shares during the period. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF comprises about 1.2% of Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Claro Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $4,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 307.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 20,022 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $45.29 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $39.45 and a 1-year high of $49.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.07.

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

