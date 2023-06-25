Claro Advisors LLC Has $880,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 11,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $70.96 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $74.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.61.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

