Claro Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 0.7% of Claro Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.55.

Accenture Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $298.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.22. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $327.93. The firm has a market cap of $188.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 39.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total value of $153,911.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,831,009.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.